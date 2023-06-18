Four roads in Goodwick will be closed to allow for telecom works to be carried out.

The relevant roads will be closed at varying periods from Monday, June 19 and the closures will last for up to three weeks or until the telecom works are carried out according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on June 14.

Alongside the roads listed below, is the approximate duration of closure for each according to the council, who advise that this may change depending on the progression of work.

The specified roads are:

Glanymor Road, Goodwick from its junction with Back Lane, east to a point near the property known as 1 Glanymor Road. This road will close on Monday, June 19 and will be closed for 15 days.

Precelly Crescent, Goodwick from its junction with Goodwick Hill, north to a point near the property known as Gwynfryn. The road will close on Tuesday, June 20 and will be closed for 14 days.

Clement Road, Goodwick from its junction with Goodwick Hill, north to a point near the property known as San Remo. The road will close on Wednesday, June 21 and will be closed for seven days.

Jackson Way, Goodwick from its junction with Glanymor Road, south to a point near the property known as Millbrook. The road will close on Thursday, Jun3 22 and will be closed for 15 days.

During the closure period, pedestrian access will be maintained.