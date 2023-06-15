The man and his female companion entered the shop at around 2.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Whilst the volunteer assistant was serving a customer in another part of the store, the man can be seen on the footage walking up to a collection tin positioned on the main counter and appears to put it inside a plastic carrier bag.

He was then seen walking out of the premises.

“It’s so upsetting when we’ve got volunteers who are working so hard to keep Greenacres going, and who give their time freely every single day of the week, and then a person walks in and help himself to money that we need so desperately,” said Greenacres co-founder and shop manager, Georgie Pearson.

“Our work is relentless at the moment with more and more animals needing care and shelter on a daily basis. And the matter is made even worse at the moment because it’s kitten season.

"We need every penny to keep going and we can’t function without the support of the general public. We get help from nowhere else, with the result that the shop is our mainstay. But sadly, even that isn’t sufficient.”

Georgie ensures that the collection tin is emptied on a weekly basis, but she is still unsure how much money was inside it when it was stolen on Wednesday.

“Some people are extremely generous and donate £10 and £20 notes, so it’s very difficult to guess how much was inside," she said.

“Every single animal rescue centre in the country is experiencing exactly the same struggles as we are at the moment. All we ask is a little respect for what we’re doing.”