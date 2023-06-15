Karl Roberts, 25, was arrested by officers on January 12, 2023 after police had observed activities around his previous home near Llammas Street in Carmarthen.

“Police were on patrol near the Falcon car park and they saw a female attend a block of flats,” said counsel for the Crown, Ashanti Jade-Walton, KC.

“She was searched and was found to be in possession of three grammes of cannabis that she had just bought from a man she named Karl.”

Officers then saw Roberts leave the block of flats and be approached by another female.

“He handed over an item that was in a yellow package, and the woman handed over something in return,” said Ashanti Jane-Walton.

A subsequent search of the woman revealed the package containing 4.8 grammes of cannabis.

A search of Roberts’ flat was carried out where officers found a total of 1.1kg of cannabis, together with numerous items associated with the dealing of drugs including pouches, a blender containing green matter and scales.

The total street value of the cannabis amounted to £12,290.

Roberts was represented in court by David Singh, KC who urged Judge Geraint Walters to impose a suspended sentence rather than the expected term of imprisonment.

His request was made despite the large quantity of drugs which had been seized by officers.

He said it was the result of ‘the positive effect’ that farm work is having on the defendant.

Mr Singh went on to say that the owner of the farm, who was present in court, has taken the defendant ‘under his wing’.

“It’s given him a fresh start and it’s assisted him and has proved extremely beneficial,” he said.

"Prior to this, his motivation was for financial gain."

Roberts, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs with intent to supply. He has no previous convictions.

Sentencing was passed by Judge Geraint Walters.

“You have a complex background and were brought up in the care system,” said Judge Walters.

“You reached the age of 18 when you were treated as a man who was no longer in the books, and were left to fend for yourself.”

Judge Walters agreed to grant Roberts a suspended custodial sentenced as a result of the support which he is being shown by his employer, who the Judge described as ‘his guardian’.

Roberts was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years. He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days.