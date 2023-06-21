That’s 18.6% of the total population of Wales – or the same as the combined populations of the cities of Cardiff and Swansea – who have had either a direct or group interaction to help them take steps towards their future.

Careers Wales are here to help people of all ages and backgrounds, across the country, to take control of their careers.

Here are 10 ways we can help you today:

For young people in education

1. Careers advisers are based in every secondary school in Wales and linked with young people who are educated at home or in a setting outside of mainstream schools. They can help you to chat through your interests and strengths, explore potential careers and consider your next steps.

2. You can access group careers sessions through school. Our experts will guide you through topics such as employability, particular career options or the skills needed to manage your own career path.

3. We also support parents and carers to find out more about the options available for your child and how you can help them plan their future. Our careers advisers also provide tailored support, such as transition planning, for parents of children with special educational needs.

For adults and young people aged over 16

4. From help finding jobs, CV support and interview practice, through to identifying and applying for relevant funding or childcare support, the Working Wales team is here to help you as an individual.

5. The Young Person’s Guarantee provides specialist support to under 25’s in Wales. Whether you need advice on getting onto the right college course, finding an apprenticeship, support with writing a CV or starting your own business, our expert advisers can provide the helping hand you need to start or change your story.

6. If you’re facing redundancy, our expert advisers can support you to find a new job, seek financial support or enhance your professional skills. They can help you to move on from redundancy with confidence.

For schools and employers

7. Business engagement advisers from Careers Wales bring schools and employers together, to provide experiences from the world of work. Between 2013 and 2023, we supported an average of nearly 1000 employer events per year across Wales. Employer activities such as guest speakers, site visits and employer networking days can help broaden young people’s horizons and empower them to make decisions and take control of their futures.

7. Our careers and work-related experience (CWRE) coordinators work with education professionals to support them with designing and planning careers and work-related experiences. Since 2013, Careers Wales has delivered an average of more than 500 consultancy and training sessions per year to staff in schools and colleges.

Digital services

9. For a host of careers information, including information related to hundreds of specific jobs, labour marketing information and tools to help you or your child plan your career, head to the Careers Wales website. Since April 2013, an average of nearly ¾ million customers have visited Careers Wales’ website every year. On average, the website helps a customer with job information, career ideas, job vacancies or resources for teachers and professionals every 43 seconds.

10. The new interactive Future Jobs Wales resource can provide you with the latest labour market information, such as job roles, pay ranges and skills in demand, for specific industries in Wales. You can currently explore the construction and energy industries, with more to be added.

For more information please visit Careers Wales, call us on 0800 028 4844 or email post@careerswales.gov.wales. For support for adults and young people aged 16 and over, visit the Working Wales website, visit us in one of our centres of call us on 0800 028 4844.