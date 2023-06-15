Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne were found dead following the crash, off an A48 roundabout in St Mellons.

Two other members of the group, Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin, were found seriously injured.

The Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in was discovered just after midnight on Monday March 6, some 46 hours after the last sighting of the group.

The families of the three young women had all reported them missing on the evening of March 4.

Following the incident, Gwent Police and South Wales Police referred themselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), and the watchdog announced it was launching an investigation into the police handling of missing persons' reports.

Today, Thursday, the IOPC said: "Based on the evidence we have reviewed so far, we have served a notice at the level of misconduct on a Gwent Police officer concerning their review of the missing persons’ logs and relevant risk assessments.

"We are also considering whether the age of the missing persons impacted on the officer’s decision making.

"Such notices advise an officer they are subject to investigation and are kept under review.

"They do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow."

The IOPC is investigating to establish whether:

the actions and decisions of the police officers and control room staff dealing with the missing person reports, up to the discovery of the vehicle and the five missing persons;

the missing person reports were appropriately risk assessed, reviewed and resourced;

police action was in accordance with the relevant legislation and local and national guidance, policies and procedures regarding missing persons;

the contact and communication between the police and the families of the deceased and injured missing persons before the vehicle was discovered;

the actions or inactions of the two police forces contributed to the deaths and serious injuries sustained in the incident.

David Ford, the IOPC director, said:

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives and to those who were left seriously injured by this incident. We know that the awful events which unfolded across the weekend in early March have impacted many in the local community."

He added: "We have gathered a significant amount of evidence since our investigation began and we will ensure that our investigation continues to be thorough and timely.

"While we are investigating an officer for potential misconduct, it is only at the end of our investigation once we have established all the facts that we will make a decision as to whether the officer has any case to answer."

Following the IOPC update, assistant chief constable Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Darcy, Eve and Rafel who tragically lost their lives that night, as well as Sophie and Shane and their loved ones.

"We understand how vital the findings of this investigation will be to the individuals and families affected by this event, and to the wider community.

"The IOPC has led this investigation, and we’re grateful for their prompt and thorough response to such a complex matter with this latest update.

"We will continue to co-operate with their investigation in an open and transparent manner."