The event is being staged next to the resort’s South Beach by Street Food Warehouse, which has been bringing street food festivals to the coasts of Wales and south west England for the past six years.

All culinary tastes will be catered for, from vegan to carnivore, with flavours from all over the world on offer.

Top traders already booked include Caribbean specialist The Real Ting with their delicious yardie bowls and the award-winning Two Lads, with their succulent Afghan wraps filled with 24-hour marinade barbecued chicken thighs, doused in their secret green sauce.

For the dessert lovers, Churros Hermanos will be slamming out their vegan, handmade churros with a range of different sauces to choose from.

Many more local and national vendors will be announced shortly.

This year, the event is joined by a new sponsor, Fourpure Brewing Co, and will have a live entertainment stage all weekend long.

The festival will be in the South Beach pay and display car park on Friday June 16, Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18, and is open from 11am to 11pm on both days.

Admission will be by free tickets which are available online, where there are also options to buy loyalty cards with a 10 per cent bar discount, or purchase a full package with a branded Street Food Warehouse t-shirt.

Tickets can be found at pembrokeshirestreetfoodfestival.co.uk