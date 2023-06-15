Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of a criminal damage to a window at a house on Park Street at around 5.30pm on Friday, June 9.

On the same day, officers received a second report of a damaged window at a house in the Queen Street area of Pembroke Dock.

“The two properties are not far from each other and the incidents may be linked,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When making a report, witnesses should quote reference: DP-20230609-385.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.