Police officers who were on patrol just before midnight on May 27 saw the BMW being driven by Stephen Connors, 35.

“They became concerned by the standard of his driving,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

A roadside breath test proved positive, and Connors was taken to a police custody suite where further intoximeter tests were carried out.

These gave a reading of 78mcg, with the legal limit being 35.

Ms Vaughan informed magistrates that this was Connors’ second drink driving offence within ten years, following a previous conviction in 2016.

Connors, of Rhymney Way, Newport, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who said his client, who works on the hs2 highspeed rail network in Birmingham, had been enjoying a holiday in Tenby at the time of the offence.

“He was on holiday, he'd had a few drinks and he took the risk of driving the ten minutes back to where he was staying,” he said.

Connors, who pleaded guilty to the offence, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 court surcharge and £85 costs.

As a result of his previous drink-driving disqualification, he was disqualified from driving for three years.