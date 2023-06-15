The has been a major police presence in Pembroke Dock town centre tonight (Thursday, 15 June).
Police firearm officers and dog handlers, paramedics and fire responders were called to an undisclosed address near Bush Street at around 10pm.
It is believed that a section of Bush Street between Laws Street and Lewis Street has been cordoned off by police.
A eyewitness said that the emergency services appeared to be focusing their attention around a block of flats in Bush Street.
The Emergency Services have been contacted for a response.
