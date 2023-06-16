Police, fire officers, police dog handlers, paramedics and fire responders were called to an address in Bush Street soon after 9pm after receiving calls stating that an individual was threatening to harm themselves.

One of the police dog handlers attending last night's incident (Image: Martin Caverney)

“Due to the nature of the call and information shared, a multi-agency response was appropriate, and residents will have seen numerous emergency service vehicles in the area,” commented Pembroke and Pembroke Dock police in a statement released late last night.

A section of Bush Street between Laws Street and Lewis Street was subsequently cordoned off.

Officers remained at the scene for some three hours.

Just before midnight police confirmed that a 64-year-old woman had been arrested and conveyed to police custody on suspicion of making malicious communications.

“We’d like to thank those around the property for their patience while we worked to bring this incident to a swift and safe conclusion,” commented Pembroke Dock police.