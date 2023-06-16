The lifeboat launched at 4.31pm following reports of the small upturned vessel, which they found just off the shoreline.

Two lifeboat crew members went ashore to check the fibreglass dinghy and beach for any casualties.

The upturned dinghy was found at Hakin Point. (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

An Angle RNLI spokesman said: “The crew quickly righted the vessel and drained the water before securing it to the beach above the water line.

"After confirming nobody was with the dinghy, attention turned to locating the owners to ensure their safety.

“At this time, Dale coastguard rescue team arrived on scene to assist. They deployed officers to investigate the dinghy, while the lifeboat headed out to investigate a yacht at anchor where the dinghy was believed to have come from.

“With no obvious identification on the yacht and with nobody onboard, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station while the coastguard continued their enquiries.

“The lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again at 6pm.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Dale said: “Following a investigation, it was ascertained that it was highly likely that the owner was onshore and no persons were missing.

“Vessel was secured and details left for the owner to contact HM Coastguard.”