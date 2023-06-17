Carmarthen’s Stagecoach Performing Arts students joined 13 other Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from across the UK in a West End showcase, taking to the stage at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre.

The schools travelled to London and rehearsed for the spectacular event, with performances of famous songs from musicals, films and television shows such as Stranger Things, Moulin Rouge, Newsies and 9 to 5.

The Carmarthen students performed a medley of songs from The Sound of Music at the performance on Sunday, May 28.

Laura Morris, principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Carmarthen, said: “Stagecoach Carmarthen students performed a Sound of Music medley at Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday. We have waited so long to perform a Sound of Music medley and we had the perfect cast to bring our vision to life on such a prestigious stage.

“Myself and the teachers are so proud of all of our students and how they performed on Sunday. We absolutely love taking our students to perform in the West End and we are always discussing what musical we will be performing next on the way home.”

They performed in front of family and friends on the West End, including families and friends of fellow schools who travelled from the likes of Halifax, Maidenhead, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Leeds Horsforth, Farringdon & Royal Wotton Basset, Richmond, Walsall, Banbury, York, Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead, Fareham and Hedge End, Chippenham and Melksham.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Carmarthen visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/carmarthen or call 07806 555861.