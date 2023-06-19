Moor Farm at Walwyns Castle is home to the ‘Walwyn’ herd of pedigree British Friesians, established by the late Colin Rees and where his son, Andrew, now has charge of the 313-cow herd.

The breed is the ideal fit for the farm’s grass-based spring calving system.

Only British Friesian bulls are used for breeding.

“The breeds suits our system,’’ says Andrew, who farms with his wife, Vicky, and mother, Jean.

There are 313 cows and heifers in milk plus followers with milk supplied to First Milk on a cheese contract.

The focus is on producing milk with high milk solids – in 2022 the herd averaged 6,150 litres at 4.2% butterfat and 3.5% protein.

“The herd has a good number of heifers at present, calving as they do at two-years-old, and many of the cows are in earlier lactations,’’ says Andrew.

“But our yield average will improve because, as most people find, the Friesian really comes into its own in third and subsequent lactations.’’

The open day on June 28 will begin at 11am. Refreshments will be available and to help with numbers for catering purposes people are asked to contact the club’s chairman, Patrick Davies, on 01244 335057 or Andrew on 07815 306446 to confirm their attendance.