FOR many of us today, what we see around us is what we know and are used to.
But over the decades and centuries, towns, villages and cities have all changed, with those of us who are slightly older being able to remember what times were like and possibly even recall exactly when things began to change.
This week, we're taking a look at some old photos from the Saundersfoot area.
Do you remember any of these pictures?
The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group on Facebook. If you would like to join and have your pictures and memories featured online and in print, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here