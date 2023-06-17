But over the decades and centuries, towns, villages and cities have all changed, with those of us who are slightly older being able to remember what times were like and possibly even recall exactly when things began to change.

This week, we're taking a look at some old photos from the Saundersfoot area.

Do you remember any of these pictures?

Cambrian Terrace in the 1930s. (Image: Peter Mitchell via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Saundersfoot Harbour in 1934. (Image: Paul Griffiths via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Saundersfoot in the late 1800s. (Image: Pete Coffin via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Saundersfoot Harbour. (Image: Paul Richards via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

The aftermath of a gas leak in Saundersfoot in 1984. (Image: Andrea Rodgers via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

The Hean on Cambrian Terrace in 1983. (Image: David Holland via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Shimo-San fishing boat in Saundersfoot Harbour in the 1970s. (Image: Jeffrey Edwards via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

