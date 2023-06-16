The staff from Folly Farm headed to the resort's South Beach for the clean-up, which resulted in them collecting four large bags of rubbish, including plenty of plastic bottles.

World Refill Day, on Friday June 16, is a global awareness day to help people live with less waste - and Folly Farm has installed water bottle refill stations and completed the beach clean to help reduce impact on the planet.

Taking part in the beach clean. (Image: Folly Farm)

The products of the beach clean will now be displayed at Folly Farm’s Penguin Coast enclosure to show the problems that marine animals face in the wild.

As well as plastic items, lots of wet wipes, drink cans, plasters and discarded marine rope were collected.

There was even the cord of a kite that became wrapped around a piece of wood, which could have just as easily have tied itself around an animal.

One of the four free water refill stations at Folly Farm. (Image: Folly Farm)

Folly Farm is continually reviewing its practices to lower their impact on the planet. In 2021 its petrol go-carts were replaced with electric alternatives, using solar energy produced on the roof of the attractions' vintage fairground.

Globally, less than two per cent of packaging is actually reusable. With this in mind, Folly Farm has joined forces with Refill to install four water bottle refill stations for guests to use free of charge.