The incident happened on on the B4338 between Synod Inn and Talgarreg at around 8am, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service being called shortly after that time with reports of two cars being involved in a crash.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed the road for around four hours, with the road re-opening at 12.30pm.

It was confirmed by the Welsh Ambulance Service that one rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances were sent to the scene, before three patients were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Thursday, June 15, at approximately 8.01am to reports of a road traffic collision in the Talgarreg area.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances to the scene. Three patients were transferred to Glangwili Hospital for further treatment.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the injuries are not believed to be serious.