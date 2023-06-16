Andrew Mann, 28, was due to face trial alongside three of his co-defendants on Monday, June 26.

Mann, of Old Heath Road in Wolverhampton, had previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA (both Class A drugs), amphetamine (Class B) and a Class C drug.

He admitted to separate charges of possessing cannabis and a different Class C drug

He had previously denied having £32,280 in counterfeit currency notes, however, 10 days before his trial was supposed to start, he switched his plea to guilty.

All the charges against Mann are alleged to have been committed in Haverfordwest on July 20, 2020.

Lauryn Moseley, 23, and Lauren Rogers, 29, both of Haverfordwest, denied possessing cocaine with intent to supply in the town in July 2020 and an alternative charge of possessing cocaine, as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April and July that year.

Teigan Hodgson, 21, of Haverfordwest, denied possession with intent to supply cocaine on October 23, instead pleading guilty to possession of the Class A drug.

Heidi Moseley, 42, also of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 23 and July 21, 2020, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply in October 2020.

Mann will be sentenced following the conclusion of the trial Rogers, Hodgson and Lauryn Moseley – which begins on June 26, and will remain in custody until his sentencing. Heidi Moseley will also be sentenced after the trial.