Mr ap Iorwerth, who represents Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in the Senedd, was named as successor during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

It follows the resignation of Adam Price last month after a report found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny and made 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party.

Nominations for leader of the party closed on Friday morning, with Mr ap Iorwerth the only confirmed candidate.

Owen Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s chief executive officer, confirmed Mr ap Iorwerth as leader during the press conference at St David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay.

Mr ap Iorwerth, a married father-of-three, is a former BBC journalist who was deputy leader of Plaid Cymru under Mr Price.

The fluent Welsh speaker announced his candidacy in a video on Twitter saying the party finds itself at a “crossroads” and faces “serious challenges” but that Wales was on a “journey to independence”.

He added: “Now is the time to unite Plaid Cymru so we can lead the work of building a new future for Wales.”

Born in South Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth grew up on Anglesey and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and later Cardiff University, where he graduated in Politics and Welsh.

Mr Price’s predecessor, Leanne Wood, publicly said she believed the next leader should be a woman – claiming a female leader would be better placed to deal with issues of misogyny.

However, early in the race two of Mr ap Iorwerth’s potential competitors, Sioned Williams and Sian Gwenllian, announced they would not be standing.

On his confirmation, Mr ap Iorwerth said leading Plaid Cymru was an “honour” and pledged to lead a party that would offer a “home for everyone who is ambitious about creating a fairer, greener, more prosperous society [...] for those who are already confident or curious about independence, and that is determined to spark that curiosity in others”.

Outlining his vision of a “stronger, fairer economy” and reiterating his commitment to implementing the recommendations of Prosiect Pawb, Mr ap Iorwerth said Wales needed a “a strong Plaid Cymru” to build a confident nation “working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.”

Plaid Cymru’s outgoing Acting Leader Llyr Gruffydd congratulated him on his confirmation and said he would be a “passionate and powerful advocate for Wales and its people”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP added that she looked forward to building a “united team between the Senedd and Westminster” and ahead of the next Westminster election, that Plaid Cymru was “the sole party offering a genuine alternative to the 13 years of economic damage caused by the Tories”.

She added that with Rhun's experience, Plaid Cymru could “effectively challenge the Labour government's record in Cardiff while presenting a bold offer for Wales's economic and constitutional future”.