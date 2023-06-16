The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire with thunderstorms and heavy rain expected over the weekend.
The yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday, June 18 and will be in place all day.
The Met Office said the weather warning is due to expected thunderstorms and heavy rain which could result in flooding and road closures.
This is set to impact all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, Milford Haven and St Davids.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2023
Thunderstorms across England and Wales
Sunday 0000 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/EBy6nM6jWb
What to expect from the Met Office thunderstorm warning in Pembrokeshire
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to heavy rain and thunderstorms which could cause "disruptions" across Wales.
There is a chance of flooding, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds as part of this weather warning.
These hazardous conditions could result in road closures, difficult driving conditions and cancellations of train and bus services.
There is a slight chance of power outages and some communities being cut off due to flooded roads.
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.
"Whilst many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts.
"However, some places could see 30 mm in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.
"Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.
"While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop.
"This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times."
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the thunderstorm warnings
The thunderstorm warning issued by the Met Office will cover all of Wales including all areas of Pembrokeshire.
What does the weather have in store this weekend? Find out with Alex Deakin. pic.twitter.com/kYiSyUVXFI— Met Office (@metoffice) June 15, 2023
Here is the full list of areas in Wales set to be impacted by the Met Office-issued weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
For tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm visit the Met Office website.
