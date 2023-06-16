As part of the training, aircrew from LXX and 30 Squadron at Brize Norton worked on skills to ensure they can land aircraft on natural surfaces like grass or sand in remote locations.

To do this, they took to Pembrey Sands with an Atlas A400M, where Pathfinders from 16 Air Assault Brigade were carried on the aircraft and practiced rapid disembarkation drills.

Within seconds of landing, the braces that secured the Pathfinders’ vehicles in the aircraft were released and they drove off the ramp at the back and onto the sand.

RAF's Atlas A400M landing on Pembrey Sands. Picture: RAF (Image: RAF)

This training – and the size of the Atlas A400M – means that they are able to begin their tasks as soon as they leave the aircraft, which is essential for operations in hostile areas.

Wing Commander Gav Anderson, officer commanding the Air Mobility training squadron, said: “The Atlas A400M is a step forward in technology, it can carry twice as much, 50 per cent further, 25 per cent faster and the training in Wales today demonstrates its ability to land on short unprepared runways.”

Part of the training involved releasing vehicles inside the plane immediately on landing. Picture: RAF (Image: RAF)

During the training, the Atlas A400M flew with additional pilots to practice these landings and each pilot carried out a series of ‘touch-and-go’ landings and ‘full-stop’ landings on the short, temporary runway.

The training was facilitated by the RAF’s Tactical Air Traffic Controllers, a specialist team from RAF Brize Norton, who are responsible for testing the landing surface, marking out the temporary runway and communicating with the pilots as they land.

