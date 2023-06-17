And many more will be lining vantage points in Tenby and Milford Haven to see the historic vessel which is nearing the end of her hugely-popular Bristol Channel tour.

Saturday, June 17, at 6pm will be a significant moment for Waverley and her watchers.

That’s the time she is due to dock in Tenby for the first time in more than 30 years.

“We look forward to steaming into Tenby Harbour and welcoming over 600 aboard for the evening cruise along the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast,” said Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple.

The Waverley last berthed in Tenby more than 30 years ago. (Image: Waverley Excursions)

Tickets for Waverley’s evening cruise from Tenby to Milford Haven were snapped up within days when they went on sale in April.

It’s the same story for her two sailings from Milford Haven on Sunday.

The Bristol Channel sailings began on June 2 and Waverley has seen ‘a fantastic level of support, with most sailings booked in advance,’ added Mr Semple.

In addition to calling at Tenby for the first time in over 30 years, Waverley has also reunited herself with Portishead and Weston-Super-Mare after an absence of at least a decade.

On Sunday 11 June, over 600 stepped aboard for an evening sunset cruise round the Holm Islands in support of Clevedon Pier.

A sunset arrival at Clevedon Pier. (Image: Waverley Supporters Group)

“Waverley needs piers and harbours such as Tenby to call at to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the unique experience of sailing on the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer,” said Mr Semple.

The 693-ton Waverley, built in 1946, sailed in Scotland before being bought by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, who restored her to her original appearance.

She has operated in preservation since 1975 and become a “national treasure” carrying over six million passengers.

The Waverley sailing in her native Scotland. (Image: Waverley Supporters Group)

It costs £600,000 a year to keep Waverley sailing and this year she faced a cash crisis which was resolved thanks to a public appeal.

What time are Waverley’s sailings in Pembrokeshire?

The Waverley weekend timetable. (Image: Waverley Excursions)

Saturday June 17: Waverley will arrive in Tenby harbour at 6pm after a Bristol Channel cruise with passengers from Clevedon and Penarth on board. The majority of those will disembark at Tenby where coaches will take them back to their home areas.

Where to watch: Viewing points away from the harbour include the North Walk, The Norton, the Esplanade and the South Beach where people will be able to watch as she departs for Milford Haven.

At around 6:30pm, Waverley will set sail for her evening cruise past Caldey Island and along the south Pembrokeshire coast to Milford Haven, where coaches will transport passengers back to Tenby.

She is due to berth at the lock entrance adjacent to Mackerel Quay, Milford Haven at 9pm.

Sunday June 18: Waverley will leave Milford Haven at 11am for a cruise in St Bride’s Bay and around the islands of Skokholm, Skomer and Ramsey, returning by 4pm.

Her final P:embrokeshire cruise will be between 5.30pm and 9pm, taking in the coastal scenery of south Pembrokeshire, including St Govan’s Head and round Caldey Island.

Pembrokeshire County Council is reminding people that parking will be at a premium in Tenby at the weekend, with the South Beach car park occupied by the Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival and coaches for Waverley passengers in the North Beach car park.