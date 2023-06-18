The school, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, was severely damaged by fire last October, and pupils are being taught in Jameston Village Hall while rebuilding work is taking place.

The concert by the exciting Pembrokeshire ladies choir, Bella Voce, will take place on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm and promises to be an auspicious start to the anniversary celebrations.

The concert will be held in the newly opened Giraldus Centre in Manorbier, another exciting development for the area.

"The school is such an important part of the community, it’s wonderful that a choir like Bella Voce is helping our community. It’s very exciting," said one local resident.