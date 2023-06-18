A concert to raise money for the fire-damaged Manorbier School is taking place in the village’s new community centre later this month.
The school, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, was severely damaged by fire last October, and pupils are being taught in Jameston Village Hall while rebuilding work is taking place.
The concert by the exciting Pembrokeshire ladies choir, Bella Voce, will take place on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm and promises to be an auspicious start to the anniversary celebrations.
The concert will be held in the newly opened Giraldus Centre in Manorbier, another exciting development for the area.
"The school is such an important part of the community, it’s wonderful that a choir like Bella Voce is helping our community. It’s very exciting," said one local resident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here