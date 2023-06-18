Most people leave a will or have heirs to inherit their estates, but quite a few either leave no will or have no known or close relatives to leave anything to and their estate goes unclaimed.

On June 15, the UK Government released an updated list of all the unclaimed estates from across the UK.

Here we take a look at those who are included on the list who were either born or died in Pembrokeshire.

Pauline Albans: Born on October 24, 1947, as Pauline Woodward in Sussex. She died a widow on April 2, 2005, in Fishguard.

Margaret Olwen Elizabeth Deibert: She was born Margaret Olwen Elizabeth Jones on January 29, 1938, in Nash, Pembrokeshire. She died a widow on November 3, 2007, in Pembroke Dock.

Charles Henry Bryant Hawker: He was born on February 24, 1929, in Tenby and died a bachelor on January 30, 2016.

Barbara Winifred James: She was born Barbara Winifred John on November 24, 1930, in Pembrokeshire. She was the widow of John Simon James and died on July 7, 2018, in Swansea.

Jan Pincsuk: Jan Pincsuk also went by the alias Jan Pinezuk and died on May 12, 1995, in Narberth.

Winifred Polek: Winifred Polek was born on June 3, 1927, in Belfast. She was the widow of Jozef Polek and died on December 31, 2016, in Haverfordwest.

Gethin Melbourne Christopher Raymond: He was born on December 22, 1942, in Little Newcastle, Pembrokeshire and died a bachelor on June 18, 2014, in Haverfordwest.

Thomas Frederick Roch: He was born on August 14, 1928, in Pembroke and died on January 14, 2015, in Llantrisant.

Stanley George Shaw: He was born on May 17, 1931, and died on December 8, 1993, in Haverfordwest.

James Smith: He was born on October 20, 1932, and died a bachelor on May 3, 2018, in Haverfordwest.

Thomas Smith: Also known as Thomas Terrence Watkin-Smith, he was born on May 15, 1928, and died a single man on February 3, 2009, in Pembroke Dock.

If you recognise the names and believe you have a legitimate claim to an estate, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/make-a-claim-to-a-deceased-persons-estate for more information on what you need to provide and prove.