Leigh Holmes crashed his Vauxhall Insignia into the vehicles at around 7am on the morning of Friday, November 25 after spending the previous night drinking in The Kimberley pub, Milford Haven.

Probation officer Julie Norman told magistrates that Holmes, 28, had consumed so many spirits as well as Guinness that he fell asleep inside the pub.

He was woken by the publican early the following morning which was when he decided to drive home, despite being three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

“It was almost as if he was rally driving,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan when she addressed Haverfordwest magisrates earlier this week.

“His driving movements were very exaggerated and very last-minute.”

Magistrates were shown dashcam footage of Holmes’ journey through Great North Road, Hamilton Terrace, St Lawrence Hill and on towards Hakin and Glebelands. When his car hit the first vehicle, the screen blacked out.

An intoximeter test carried out in the police custody suite confirmed that Holmes had 106 mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

Ms Vaughan informed magistrates that Holmes, of John Lewis Street, Milford Haven, has been convicted of two previous drink-driving offences.

Meanwhile probation officer Julie Norman said that his latest offence was triggered by his former partner’s refusal to allow him to see his two young children upon returning home from offshore work in France where he is employed for a company that builds offshore wind farms.

“He arrived home on the Thursday and had arranged to have access to his two daughters,” she said.

“He went to their house but his former partner didn’t allow him to have the children. And so he went to the Kimberley and started drinking.

"He left early in the morning and collided with a number of cars at around 7am as people were going to work and to school.

"There was a significant risk about him driving at that time and he can’t recollect driving through Milford Haven, which is worrying. The first thing he remembers after the collision is being given a cup of coffee.”

Holmes, who pleaded guilty tot he charge of drink-driving was disqualified from driving for five years.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £154 court surcharge and £85 costs.

“This was a particularly serious incident which could have had grave consequences not only to you but to other vehicle owners and pedestrians,” said presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steele.

“It is also took place in very large housing area where there are a lot of people around, particularly at that time of day.”