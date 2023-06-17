To place any family notices click here.

Thomas Joseph Robert Williams (Tregwynt Farm)

Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 30, Robert of Tregwynt Farm. Beloved husband of Vanessa, loving father of Marion, George, Oliver and father-in-law of Ruth, much loved grandfather of James and a dear brother.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 10 at Granston Church at 1pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Susan Margaret Wilks (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, May 31 of Susan Margaret Wilks (née Pomery), affectionately known as Sue, aged 78 years of Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Much loved wife of Tim. Dearly loved mum of Anna and Sophie. Cherished nanny of Kit, Esme and Gracie. Sue will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private funeral service will take place. There will be family flowers only, donations in memory of Sue for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent direct via www.alzheimersresearchuk.org Funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Keith C. Blackburn (Pembroke)

Keith, a consulting civil engineer, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 24 surrounded by family and friends aged 92 years. A much loved and loving husband, father and Poppa, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered, especially for his dry sense of humour.

A celebration of his life took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Friday, June 9 at 1pm followed by refreshments at Pembroke Town Hall. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Green Acres Animal Rescue and sent c/o Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Diana Mary “Anne” Hawgood (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Sunday, May 21, Anne of Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Laurie, loving mother of Judy and Colin and a loving Nan of Adam and Ellie.

Funeral service on Friday, June 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Versus Arthritis' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Roger William Wall (Narberth)

The death occurred on Sunday, May 28 at Withybush Hospital of Roger William Wall, aged 81 years of St. James Street, Narberth. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearly loved dad of Neil and Ian. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Much loved brother and uncle.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, June 8 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. There were family flowers only. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Roger, please send a donation direct to a charity of your own choice. Funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

David Hughes Evans (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, May 18 of David Evans of Furzy Bank, Pembroke Dock. He was 87.

The funeral took place on Friday, June 9 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There were family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of David for Dementia UK may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Henry “Harry Gibby” Skone (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, May 20, in his 100th year of Harry Gibby of South Mews, Pembroke. Harry was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral took place on Friday, June 9 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There were family flowers only. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Roland John Norwood King (Rosemarket)

It is with great sadness that the death is announced of Roland John Norwood King, St. James's Garden, London and previously of Carmarthen, Whitland, Rosemarket, and St Clears, aged 78 on Friday, May 26 at Westminster and Chelsea Hospital, London. Loving father to Jason, Richard, Andrew, and the late Damian and proud grandfather and great grandfather.

A public service was held at the West London Crematorium, Kensal Green, Harrow Road, London NW10 5JS on Friday, June 16 at 3.15pm. There were immediate family flowers only. Donations if desired to Help for Heroes, and/or 4Louis (infant death support) c/o W S Bond, Funeral Directors, 366 Uxbridge Road, London W12 7LL.

Colin Davies (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, Colin of Fishguard. Beloved husband of the late Madeline, loving father and grandfather of Rachel, Jobe and Rowan.

Funeral service on Friday, June 23 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2.30pm. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Olive Llewellyn (Pelcomb Cross)

Peacefully on Monday, June 5 at Withybush Hospital, Olive of Pelcomb Cross. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Mark and Pat, John and Stella and a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Monday, June 26 at The Kingdom Hall, Pelcomb Bridge at 11.30am followed by interment at City Road Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Belle's Story' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Edward Williams (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Saturday, June 3 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Edward of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest. Beloved husband of Beth, dear father of Delyth, Dewi, Rhian and Dylan respected father-in-law and loving 'dat' to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a cherished brother-in-law.

Funeral service was held at Hill Park Chapel, Prendergast, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am, followed by Interment at Blaenconin Baptist Chapel, Llandissilio, Clunderwen. SA66 7UE. There were family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Ward 3, Withybush Hospital, (Cheques payable to 'Donation account' please) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319.

Rita Elizabeth Rose James (Llanychaer)

Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 7 Rita Elizabeth Rose James of Llanychaer aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Dai, much loved mother of Jayne, Gerald, Steven, Malcolm, Wayne and the late Phillip, loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Rita will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 17, 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Jeanne Thomas (Haverfordwest)

Jeanne passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26 aged 90 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Tuesday, June 20, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Terence David Philip Wilson (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home, Houghton on Monday, June 5 of Terence David Philip Wilson, aged 87 years, formerly of Kensington Court, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of the late Sandra, Terry will be remembered fondly, and sadly missed by his devoted family and all who knew and loved him.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, June 15 at 2pm at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. There were immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research may be made via the following link https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/terry-wilson. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Joan Ellen Morse (Castlemorris)

Peacefully at her home on Friday, June 9 after a long illness, Joan of Castlemorris. Beloved wife of Colin, loving mother of Matthew and Jasmine and a much-loved grandmother.

Memorial talk takes place at The Kingdom Hall, Fishguard on Tuesday, June 20 at 12noon. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Roger Thomas Voyle (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Saturday, May 27 at his home, Roger of Oak Cottage, Wiston, Haverfordwest. Beloved son of the late Peter and Beryl Voyle, dear father of Stephanie, cherished nephew and cousin.

Funeral service on Saturday, June 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Cancer Research c/o Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.

Dr. Alan Griffiths (Newport)

Dr. Alan James Griffiths died peacefully at home in Maes y Cnwce, Newport, on Saturday, June 3, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Diane, loving father of Janine, Derek and Paul, much loved grandfather of Ben, Jake, Kristian, James, Amy, Cosmo and Linton.

Family only cremation on morning of Wednesday, June 21 and a public memorial service at St. Mary's Church, Newport, at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Dorothy (Rogers) Chilvers (Haverfordwest)

Dorothy passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, aged 87 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, June 15, 11.30am at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Trevor Nicholas (Begelly)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 6 of Frederick Trevor Nicholas affectionately known as Trevor, aged 100 years of Carne Park, Begelly, formerly of Martin Hill Farm. Dearly loved husband of the late Jessie. Much-loved father of Wendy and Jan and father-in-law to Nigel and Philip. Cherished grampy of Rachel, John, Jonathan and Steven. Treasured great-grampy of Ruby, Jessie, Abi and Elle.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 21 at Molleston Baptist Chapel at 1.30pm followed by interment in the Chapel Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. Tel: 01834 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Shirley Edwards (St. Davids)

Peacefully on Sunday, June 11, Shirley of St. Davids Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Gaynor, Huw and Claire and a much-loved grandmother of Hannah, Megan, Toby and George.

Funeral arrangements to be finalised. Family flowers only, donations to RNLI fundraising Branches (St.Davids) c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU, 01437 720537.