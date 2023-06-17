This summer marks 30 years since the original Jurassic Park film was launched and to mark the occasion, Dinosaur Experiences will be bringing along life-sized robotic Jurassic giants and baby dinos, all with realistic moving parts.

Visitors can get up close and personal with a huge Velociraptor or Brontosaurus, dig for fossils or get involved in the on-site Raptor Training Academy. All of the dinosaurs are friendly - rather than scaly beasts with huge claws and primal teeth.

Dinosaur Experiences is at Oakwood from today, Saturday June 17 to Sunday June 18 and Saturday June 24 to Sunday June 25.

There is no additional cost for the attraction, which will run from 10am to 5pm on the four days. Tickets are available online and are included in the ticket when purchasing day, season, or annual passes.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at Oakwood Theme Park.