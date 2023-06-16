Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He is believed to have lived in Haverfordwest and attended St Thomas Picton School, before graduating from the University of Nottingham.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (17 June 2023).

The charges relate to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, who were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, just after 4am and Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, who was later found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road.

The further three charges of attempted murder relate to three members of the public struck by a van.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

"We would also ask people to respect the families’ wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve."

"This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened

"We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial."

Three people were found dead in Nottingham in what police described as a ‘horrific and tragic incident’ (Image: Image: Zac Goodwin/PA)

Calocane was arrested at around 5.30am on Tuesday 13 June after three people were tragically killed and three others injured.

Police say a team of dedicated detectives have been questioning the suspect and building up a strong picture of what happened that morning.

This has included CCTV gathering, forensics, eye-witness accounts and searching a number of properties in the city.

"We believe the suspect carried out the knife attacks on two University of Nottingham students, aged 19, just after 4am," said a police statement.

"Following the first attack in Ilkeston Road, the attacker then made his way by foot to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry. This was not reported to police at the time.

"The attacker then continued on foot to Magdala Road where he killed a 65-year-old man and stole his van.

"He then attempted to run over a man in the Milton Street area, who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"He then tried to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area who are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

"We have referred this part of the incident to the IOPC, as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it collided with the two pedestrians."

Police then detained the suspect by using a taser when the vehicle was stopped.

The families of all victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

Support is available for anyone affected by Tuesday's attacks.

People can call Nottinghamshire Victim CARE on 0800 304 7575 or visit nottsvictimcare.org.uk.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 8pm, and Saturday, from 9am until 5pm.