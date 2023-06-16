Despite being expected to carry out unpaid work and regular appointments with the probation service, Leigh Petit of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, chose to turn a blind eye.

“He was on the cusp of being sent to prison, but we asked for him to be given a chance and we would work with him throughout his community order,” the Pembrokeshire probation service informed Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“But despite his assurances that he’d comply, that didn’t happen. There were numerous failures to attend office appointments and two dates when he failed to attend for unpaid work.”

But Petit’s solicitor, Mr Lloyd, urged magistrates to show some leniency.

“My client is no longer addicted to serious substances, and he’s committed no further offences since being subjected to this order,” he said.

“He’s now a registered carer and I can’t describe how distressed his client is at the thought of him going into custody.”

Mr Lloyd then invited Petit’s client to give evidence on how a custodial sentence on his carer would affect him.

“If he goes to prison I don’t know how I’ll cope,” he said.

“He’s the only person that’s keeping me in the world right now. He helped me fill the hole in my father’s grave when he died, and I won’t be able to survive without him.”

After listening to the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Petit to 13 weeks in prison. He will serve half of this sentence in custody and the remaining half on licence.

