Emma Price and Jago Clarke, both aged 21, are charged with causing the death of Camrose woman Ella Smith on the evening of June 13, 2021, following a collision on the B4341 at Portfield Gate near Haverfordwest.

Price, of Holloway in Haverfordwest, and Clarke, of Sunningdale Drive in Hubberston, Milford Haven, both face additional charges of causing serious injury to Daisy Buck by dangerous driving during the same alleged incident, and of causing death by driving a vehicle whilst the driver was unlicensed and uninsured.

At Swansea Crown Court on Friday, June 16, Clarke pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Price did not enter any pleas, with Dyfed Thomas, appearing on her behalf, suggesting their could be an application to dismiss the case – on account of her not driving the same vehicle, Mr Thomas said.

Price will return to court on Friday, July 21 – where an application will be made to dismiss the case on her behalf, or she will enter pleas to the charges.

Clarke will face a trial on December 11.