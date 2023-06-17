We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme but have recently taken a break from this to highlight the many stunning images that are submitted to us each week.

Here are just a few of our favourites from this week which include fungus, sunsets and much more.

Squirrel. (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cows drinking in Mathry. (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waterman's Arms, Pembroke. (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fungus in the forest. (Image: Deborah O'Brien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Newport Estuary. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sunset from stern of all-weather RNLI lifeboat. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.