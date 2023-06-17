THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme but have recently taken a break from this to highlight the many stunning images that are submitted to us each week.

Here are just a few of our favourites from this week which include fungus, sunsets and much more.

Western Telegraph: Squirrel.Squirrel. (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cows drinking in Mathry.Cows drinking in Mathry. (Image: Thomas Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waterman's Arms, Pembroke.Waterman's Arms, Pembroke. (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fungus in the forest. Fungus in the forest. (Image: Deborah O'Brien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newport Estuary.Newport Estuary. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunset from stern of all-weather RNLI lifeboat.Sunset from stern of all-weather RNLI lifeboat. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.