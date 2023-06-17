Liam Glanville drove his Citroen through the restricted 40 mile-an-hour zone at the speed of 57mph.

This week, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates, he faced an automatic ban under the totting-up procedure as his licence was already endorsed with nine penalty points. This was the result of two previous speeding convictions which he had committed in Carmarthen and Letterston.

“I’m very sorry for the speeding and it won’t happen again, but if I lose my licence then I may lose my job as a result,” he said.

He went on to say that he is employed as a commercial fisherman who sails daily from Fishguard harbour after travelling by car from his home in Kilgetty.

“This is around an hour’s drive away,” he said.

He also said that he works daily shifts of between 12 and 14 hours, from midnight to around 12pm.

After considering his mitigation, magistrates imposed three penalty points on his licence with the result that he has been banned from driving for six months under the totting up procedure.

He was also fined £333 and ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.

“I hope that this will be a salutary experience for you and cause you to stay within the limits in future,” commented presiding magistrate Mary Smith.

