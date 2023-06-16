Amy Woolston, 19, of Vergam Terrace in Fishguard, admitted five offences of assault by beating and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same man at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

She also admitted assaulting an paramedic in Ammanford on June 10.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue told Swansea Crown Court that police were called to an address in Whitland – where the defendant and complainant lived – on April 3.

The complainant reported Woolston had assaulted him, slapping him multiple times. In turn, Woolston alleged the complainant had raped her, which she withdrew a few days later, Ms Donohue said.

While on bail, Woolston was banned from contacting the complainant.

“She attended on six separate occasions, all the while the assaults took place,” Ms Donohue said.

The prosecution said the assault by beating charge related to an occasion when Woolston “scratched and clawed” the complainant in the face.

The assault offences took place between April 3 and June 10.

Woolston is due to be sentenced on June 29 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

“If she were to be released on bail, there is sufficient grounds that she would cause physical and mental injury to an associated person,” Ms Donohue said.

“All the offences, bar the first one, were committed while she was on police bail.”

Judge Huw Rees granted Woolston bail, on the condition of not entering Carmarthenshire – except to attend her sentencing. Judge Rees also imposed a curfew between 9pm and 6am.