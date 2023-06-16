Tom Hall, who lives in Solva with his wife Lisa, niece Isabel, and two border terriers, Bertie and Bracken, has worked as a welfare support officer for Blesma, the Limbless Veterans charity, in Wales for more than five years.

Before that he served for three decades in the Army, spending his last five years working in the personnel recovery unit in Brecon.

He has two grown up sons - Thomas who is studying for a Masters course in Cardiff and Jack who lives and works in London as a professional photographer.

Tom, 53, has continuously supported more than 300 veterans, their families and carers spread widely across Wales, all of whom deal with significant and complex enduring physical and mental health challenges.

“His commitment, foresight and politically astute arguments have contributed significantly to the wellbeing of veterans in Wales and transformed the daily lives and mobility for many hundreds of other amputees,” said a UK Government spokesperson.

In addition to his responsibilities towards Blesma members, Tom has helped to link the charity and healthcare systems into a coherent, engaged and motivated care pathway.

He has actively successfully engaged health professionals across Wales, creating a series of professional health discussion groups, delivering critically needed advice and sharing of best practice.

This professional network has contributed significantly to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of veterans, at little to no cost to the NHS.

The groups, now evolved into online pain clinics, have now been adopted more widely across England and Wales, representing a paradigm shift and systemic improvement in services to the disabled community.

As well as this, Tom has volunteered, in his own time, to act as the vice chairman of the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee for Wales and leads its Health and Wellbeing Group.

Through his drive and skilful communication, he has personally led the committee to become a highly visible and well-respected institution within the Welsh Government.

He has enhanced awareness of veteran accredited GP surgeries, championed the role of Armed Forces Champions within the NHS and improved support and care for amputees and their carers.

His initiatives and ideas have now been embedded as part of the enduring Welsh Veterans Strategy.

He has also been the principal voice and driving force in advocating for the provision of microprocessor prosthetic knees in Wales for above knee amputees. In doing so, he provided persuasive evidence to the Government which led to the funding of microprocessor knees for all above-knee amputees in Wales.

Tom said that the news of his MBE was 'a massive shock'.

"I wasn’t expecting it at all, he added. “It came out of nowhere.

“Since I have been with Blesma, I have made a real effort to work with the Welsh Government, the NHS, health boards and armed forces covenant groups to try and improve life for veterans and their families.

“I am really proud. I’m just one in a brilliant Blesma team across the UK. There are nine support officers in the UK and we all do a similar job.

“You just get on with your job. You don’t expect recognition, you don’t expect this sort of surprise.

"Being recognised for supporting veterans in Wales, and trying to help improve things for them and their families is why I do what I do."