Teras Bar, ‘showcasing amazing local ingredients in a casual setting’, has just opened overlooking Saundersfoot Bay.

It’s been launched by the award-winning Coast restaurant, on whose terrace it stylishly sits and is offering guests ‘an unrivalled al fresco experience'.

Head chef Fred Clapperton. (Image: Coast)

Coast’s head chef, Fred Clapperton, has partnered with local suppliers to create a tantalising bar menu.

Fred is known for his passion for sutainability, and the tasty offerings at Teras feature locally-sourced Pembrokeshire oysters, Welsh cured meats, and delicious Welsh cheeses, Welsh sparkling wine, Champagne, and craft Welsh beers and ciders, or maybe a refreshing cocktail - all to be enjoyed while sitting back in the summer sun.

Sharing boards in the sunshine sound a very good idea. (Image: Coast)

Fred explained: “We take pride in local and sustainable sourcing and the launch of Teras Bar gives us a new opportunity to showcase amazing local ingredients in a casual setting.

"For our sharing plates, we have carefully curated a selection of Welsh meats and cheeses that will pair perfectly with Pembrokeshire’s Velfrey sparkling wine in the summer sunshine.

"Our local Pembrokeshire oysters are served freshly shucked with our own pickled seaweed dressing and carry the true character of the Atlantic Edge.”

Teras Bar sits invitingly in front of Coast, overlooking Saundersfoot's Coppet Hall beach. (Image: Coast)

Teras is part of the Seren hospitality group, which includes the 3 AA Rosette Coast and the acclaimed Grove of Narberth.

The five-star Grove was recently named TripAdvisor's Best Small UK hotel to add to its many accolades.

Founder of Seren, Neil Kedward, said: “With growing costs presenting challenges in the whole sector, we are all seeking ways to continue to grow our businesses.

"The terrace at Coast is a great opportunity for us to create an exciting new summer space for visitors, whilst staying true to our commitment to create great Welsh hospitality experiences and supporting our local producer community.

"I’m conscious that we can only be open while the weather stays dry and warm, so here’s to a long hot summer!”

Teras Bar is open from 12pm-5pm Wednesday to Saturday throughout the summer (weather dependent). No booking necessary.

For more information, visit https://coastsaundersfoot.co.uk/teras-bar/