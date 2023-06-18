Five of these defendants have been jailed for a combined 77 months – or six years and five months – while Tyler Lindley was jailed for life for murder.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

Tyler Lindley

Tyler Lindley was jailed for life for murdering his brother in a “savage” knife attack.

Lindley, 20, had previously admitted killing Cameron Lindley, 22, at a property on Treforis, Betws, on September 8 last year.

Lindley had said on several occasions in the months previous that Cameron was the “golden child” and he “wanted to kill him”.

On September 8 last year, following a family gathering, the defendant, Cameron and their mum ate dinner in the kitchen.

Lindley got went for a cigarette and was “glaring” at Cameron.

Cameron Lindley (pictured) was murdered by his brother Tyler. (Image: Dyfed Powys Police)

“He went towards the knife block and picked up the biggest knife,” the prosecution said.

“The defendant then sniggered and apologised towards Cameron, before launching towards him.”

Mr Jones said Lindley “repeatedly stabbed” at Cameron, who managed to get outside, while their mum rang 999.

Cameron suffered 19 injuries to his arms, chest and back, as well as defensive wounds to his hands, and "significant injuries" to his neck.

The defendant was taken to hospital, and told a doctor: “I’ve done something bad. The voices made me do it.”

Judge Paul Thomas sentenced Lindley to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 18 years set.

“The sentence is one of life imprisonment. I believe in your case, it's entirely possible you will never be released,” he stressed.

Lee Moody

Lee Moody, 58, of St Dogmaels, admitted sending a fake bomb to an address in Flushing, Cornwall, which led to more than 100 homes being evacuated and local businesses and waterways being shut down.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Moody had a “dislike” of his victim over the potential development at the harbour at Sailor’s Creek, near Falmouth, where the defendant had lived on a boat for 15 years.

Flushing was closed off after the hoax bomb was received. (Image: Paul Armstrong/Newsquest)

Moody sent the developer a letter on December 7 last year made up of “magazine text” which read “Make your peace with God as I’m coming for you”, as well as “an illustration of a man with an axe and a house burning”.

Two weeks later, Moody drove to Guildford and posted a package to the same victim. Upon receiving the package, the victim called the police, and a cordon was put in place for five hours – with between 200 and 300 people evacuated.

An initial inspection by Royal Navy personnel found the package “contained elements of an IED (improvised explosive device),” the prosecution said. Following further inspection, the package was deemed to be “not viable” and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The bomb disposal team’s robot that was used in Flushing to inspect the suspicious package. (Image: Jeremy Ward)

The defendant’s home was searched and elements of the hoax device were found, and ANPR cameras showed the defendant had driven his car to Guildford Post Office and back on the day the package was posted.

Judge Geraint Walters sentenced Moody to two years in prison for the bomb hoax, and six months – running concurrently – for sending the letter threatening to kill his victim. The defendant was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Max Young

Max Young was jailed for a total of 18 months for burglary, sending malicious communications, two offences of common assault, possessing cannabis, and a public order offence.

The court heard that Young had been drinking with the complainant and friends in St Davids on February 18. He began verbally abusing and then set off a fire extinguisher at her.

Max Young was described as “violent and highly abusive” by the judge as he was sent to prison. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Weeks later, on March 2, the complainant was at home with her children – aged eight and two – and a friend.

Young arrived at the home as was “clearly drunk”. He came inside and sat on the stairs, before telling her to “f*** off” and kicked her in the chest and threw her into the stairs.

He then grabbed her by her hair and kneed her in the face, and headbutted her friend, before trying to punch him and missing.

The children could be heard crying on the Ring doorbell recording of the incident.

When the police arrived, Young verbally abused the female officer who arrested him. He also kept spitting in the cage as he was taken to the police station.

Young was released on bail – on the condition of not contacting the complainants.

But on March 22, he sent her a text saying that he loved her, before later sending a voicemail saying: “I’ll f****** kill you”.

Judge Paul Thomas described Young as “violent and highly abusive” as he sentenced him at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 31.

Alison Rixon, Cerith Thomas and Paul Williams

Alison Rixon, 34, and Cerith Thomas, 51, broke into a home on Arfryn in Upper Brynamman while the owner was away on holiday between June 10 and July 22, 2021.

They stole 26 items including a Notebook laptop, a polaroid camera, a set of wedding rings, jewellery, dog food and dog clippers, the prosecution said.

Officers found a bag outside the property with some of the stolen items inside, as well as a paint and a hand-written note with ‘Alison Rixon Universal Credit’ written on it.

Alison Rixon was jailed for burglary. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The police attended the address of Paul Williams – who was in a relationship with Rixon at the time – and some of the items, including the male and female wedding rings, were recovered.

Williams was arrested, and told officers that he wasn’t involved in the burglary, but Rixon and Thomas were.

Stolen items were recovered from Rixon’s address, but she denied being involved in the burglary, telling officers it was Thomas and Williams.

Thomas was arrested on August 10, and the dog clipper head attachments were found in his hallway. He denied being in the property, and said his DNA would not be found in the address.

Rixon’s hand print was found on a window, and Thomas’ fingerprints were on the UPVC window frame.

Cerith Thomas was jailed for burgling his neighbour. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Rixon, of Rhodfa Frank in Ammanford, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 13 months.

Thomas, also of Arfryn, denied burglary, but was found guilty at trial. He was jailed for 18 months, and a further one month for breaching bail.

Williams, 48, of Arfryn, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and was sentenced to three months, suspended for a year. He must also complete 45 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Williams was also fined £100 for breaching a suspended sentence – which had one day left to run when he was arrested for this offence.