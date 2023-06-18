The BBC programme follows the behind-the-scenes of the long-running show, revealing the backstage gossip, secrets and slips.

This comes after X Factor star Rylan Clark announced his intention to step down from the all-access series earlier this year.

Ahead of the reveal, the BBC Press Office posted to Twitter to tell viewers: "Who’s ready to rumba as the new host of #Strictly It Takes Two? Watch @BBCTheOneShow tonight from 7pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer to find out!"

💃 Who’s ready to rumba as the new host of #Strictly It Takes Two?



👀 Watch @BBCTheOneShow tonight from 7pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer to find out! pic.twitter.com/SGw1CKuHOJ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 16, 2023

Who is the new Strictly It Takes Two host as presenter revealed on the One Show?





The TV personality replacing Rylan Clark is Fleur East after the new host was announced on The One Show.

Of getting the role, she revealed that she had "no clue" that she was getting the position until she was asked, adding that trying to keep the secret was the "worst thing ever" and that she has "big boots to fill".

Who is Fleur East as they host Strictly Come Dancing spinoff?





Fleur East is an English singer-songwriter, rapper and radio presenter who competed in the X Factor in 2005.

She also had a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, finishing fourth in 2018.

In 2022, she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing where she partnered with Vita Coppola.

Fleur East will be joining @JManrara as the new co-host for @BBCStrictly #ItTakesTwo 🙌



We’re so excited to welcome her to the Strictly family! ✨🪩



Catch up on @BBCiPlayer to see @FleurEast's big reveal on #TheOneShow now 👉 https://t.co/ED8no8ZGOi pic.twitter.com/e3tD3bnIk6 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 16, 2023

Why did Rylan Clark step down from presenting Strictly It Takes Two?





In a post to fans, the star revealed in April: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed in the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly you will always have my heart...and my dancing feet. Ry x"

Some said that this statement suggested that he was planning on taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom himself as a celebrity contestant.