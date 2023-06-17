Wales has seen the second quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023, a new study has shown.
While the north Wales county of Gwynedd leads with a decrease of 13.43 per cent, Pembrokeshire is not far behind, showing a decrease of 12.97 per cent.
The county experienced a fuel price rise of nearly 19 per cent in 2022, with average prices soaring to 182.40 per litre.
The figures have come from Moneyzine, who utilised data from UK fuel pricing data to uncover which UK region has been most successful in recovering their fuel prices across diesel, unleaded and super unleaded price per litre so far this year.
Current UK average prices from the motoring organisation RAC are 143.38 for unleaded and 145.30.
A number of filling stations in Pembrokeshire are selling their fuel at well below the average figure, according to the latest price-round up from the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group.
Topping the unleaded league are Victoria Garage, Milford Haven and Asda, Pembroke Dock, while Tenby’s Kiln Park comes in with the cheapest diesel at 134.9.
Narberth’s Eastgate garage, which hit the headlines when its 129.9 pump re-opening offer prices were the cheapest in the UK still features in both top tens – but at 138.9 for unleaded and 136.9 for diesel.
Unleaded
No 1 - 136.7p
Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford Haven
Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 2 - 136.9p
Tesco, Milford Haven
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 137.9p
Robeston Wathen
No. 4 - 138.9p
Eastgate, Narberth
Pelcomb
No. 5 - 139.9p
Kiln Park, Tenby
Murco, Crymych
Green Garage, Pembroke
Begelly/Kilgetty
Ocean Haze, St Davids
FiveWays, Tenby
Johnston
Murco, Maenclochog
Eglwyswrw
No. 6 - 140.9p
Tesco, Haverfordwest
Morrisons, Haverfordwest
Lamphey
No. 7 - 141.9p
Texaco Garage, Withybush
Fishguard Pendre Garage
Letterston
Square and Compass
No. 8 - 142.9p
Dinas Cross
Gernant, Maenclochog
Pentlepoir, The Old Pump
No. 9 - 145.9p
Pentlepoir Services
No. 10 - 146.9p
Esso, Goodwick
Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 134.9p
Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 135.9p
Murco, Crymych
Eglwyswrw
No. 3 - 136.9p
Eastgate, Narberth
FiveWays Tenby
No. 4 - 137.9p
Begelly/Kilgetty
Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 138.7p
Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford
No. 6 - 138.9p
Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 7 - 139.9p
Green Garage, Pembroke
Pentlepoir The Old Pump
Gernant, Maenclochog
No. 8 - 140.9p
Fishguard Pendre Garage
Lamphey
No. 9 - 141.9p
Texaco Garage, Withybush
Letterston
Square and Compass
Ocean Haze, St Davids
Pelcomb
No. 10 - 142.9p
Morrisons Haverfordwest
Tesco, Haverfordwest
Llanddewi Velfrey
Johnston
Dinas Cross
