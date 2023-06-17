While the north Wales county of Gwynedd leads with a decrease of 13.43 per cent, Pembrokeshire is not far behind, showing a decrease of 12.97 per cent.

The county experienced a fuel price rise of nearly 19 per cent in 2022, with average prices soaring to 182.40 per litre.

The figures have come from Moneyzine, who utilised data from UK fuel pricing data to uncover which UK region has been most successful in recovering their fuel prices across diesel, unleaded and super unleaded price per litre so far this year.

Current UK average prices from the motoring organisation RAC are 143.38 for unleaded and 145.30.

A number of filling stations in Pembrokeshire are selling their fuel at well below the average figure, according to the latest price-round up from the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch Facebook group.

Topping the unleaded league are Victoria Garage, Milford Haven and Asda, Pembroke Dock, while Tenby’s Kiln Park comes in with the cheapest diesel at 134.9.

Narberth’s Eastgate garage, which hit the headlines when its 129.9 pump re-opening offer prices were the cheapest in the UK still features in both top tens – but at 138.9 for unleaded and 136.9 for diesel.

Unleaded

No 1 - 136.7p

Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford Haven

Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 2 - 136.9p

Tesco, Milford Haven

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 3 - 137.9p

Robeston Wathen

No. 4 - 138.9p

Eastgate, Narberth

Pelcomb

No. 5 - 139.9p

Kiln Park, Tenby

Murco, Crymych

Green Garage, Pembroke

Begelly/Kilgetty

Ocean Haze, St Davids

FiveWays, Tenby

Johnston

Murco, Maenclochog

Eglwyswrw

No. 6 - 140.9p

Tesco, Haverfordwest

Morrisons, Haverfordwest

Lamphey

No. 7 - 141.9p

Texaco Garage, Withybush

Fishguard Pendre Garage

Letterston

Square and Compass

No. 8 - 142.9p

Dinas Cross

Gernant, Maenclochog

Pentlepoir, The Old Pump

No. 9 - 145.9p

Pentlepoir Services

No. 10 - 146.9p

Esso, Goodwick

Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 134.9p

Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 135.9p

Murco, Crymych

Eglwyswrw

No. 3 - 136.9p

Eastgate, Narberth

FiveWays Tenby

No. 4 - 137.9p

Begelly/Kilgetty

Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 138.7p

Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford

No. 6 - 138.9p

Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 7 - 139.9p

Green Garage, Pembroke

Pentlepoir The Old Pump

Gernant, Maenclochog

No. 8 - 140.9p

Fishguard Pendre Garage

Lamphey

No. 9 - 141.9p

Texaco Garage, Withybush

Letterston

Square and Compass

Ocean Haze, St Davids

Pelcomb

No. 10 - 142.9p

Morrisons Haverfordwest

Tesco, Haverfordwest

Llanddewi Velfrey

Johnston

Dinas Cross