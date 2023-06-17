Former student Valdo Calocane, who gave his name as Adam Mendes, appeared in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, and flanked by three security officers.

He is believed to have lived in Haverfordwest and attended St Thomas Picton School, before attending the University of Nottingham.

The 31-year-old is accused of murdering first-year students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Calocane is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, after Mr Coates’ van was used to drive at people in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Valdo Calocane (second right), 31, appearing in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with the murder of three people killed in Nottingham in a knife and van attack. (Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

The defendant, who remained calm throughout the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name as “Adam Mendes”, his date of birth and that he was of no fixed abode, and was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar, from Woodford in London, and history student Mr Webber, from Taunton in Somerset, who were both 19, were found fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road at around 4am.

Mr Coates, 65, was then found stabbed to death in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.

Calocane is alleged to have used the van to drive at a pedestrian in Milton Street and a further two people in South Sherwood Street.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said two patients are stable and one has been discharged following the van incidents.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of a marked police car had sight of the vehicle for “less than a minute” before it collided with the pedestrians in South Sherwood Street.

Magistrates heard Calocane is also charged with assaulting a police constable following an incident in Nottingham in September 2021.

The charge of assaulting an emergency worker will next be heard at the same court on June 26.

A prison van arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with the murder of three people killed in Nottingham in a knife and van attack. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The family of Mr Webber described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and that she would be “so dearly missed”.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”

Police revealed the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

Chairwoman of the bench of magistrates, Allison Folkett, remanded Calocane into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.