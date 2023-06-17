The 1947-built vessel last berthed in the resort more than 30 years ago, so it's going to be a special moment when she docks.

Aboard will be around 600 passengers who have sailed from Penarth and Clevedon.

And taking their place on the polished wooden deck seats and Lloyd Loom chairs in Jeanie Dean's bar will be Pembrokeshire passengers all set to enjoy a cruise around the coast to Milford Haven.

The 693-ton Waverley, built in 1946, sailed in Scotland before being bought by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, who restored her to her original appearance.

She has operated in preservation since 1975 and become a 'national treasure', carrying over six million passengers.

Take a look below at some pictures above and below decks of Waverley.

The Promenade Deck. (Image: Paddlesteamers.info)

Jaanie Dean's Bar. (Image: Paddlesteamers.info)

The souvenir shop. (Image: Paddlesteamers.info)

Plenty of vantage points on deck. (Image: Paddlesteamers.info)

Waverley's heart, the engine room. (Image: Paddlesteamers.info)