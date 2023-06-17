Police are alerting drivers that journeys in and out of Tenby may take longer than expected due to an 'incident' near one of the main junctions this afternoon, Saturday June 17.
Dyfed-Powys Police advised at around 3.45pm that there are currently delays on Marsh Road and The Green due to the incident.
Officers said: "Please be patient and take an alternative roue if possible, or plan extra time into y our journey."
Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for further information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here