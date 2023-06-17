If you had chosen when to welcome back a much-missed visitor to Tenby, you would be hard pushed to find a better day than today (Saturday, 17 June).
After a dull morning with hints of rain, the sun appeared and Carmarthen Bay was blue and sparkling by the time the world's last sea-going paddle steamer, Waverley, appeared over a hazy horizon.
It was more than 30 years since Waverley last graced Tenby with her presence.
And every vantage point was lined with people keen to get their first - or another - glimpse of the iconic red, white and black funnels on the vessel that has become a national treasure.
Pleasure craft sailed out to escort Waverley into Tenby harbour, where she moored majestically at the end of the pier.
With her capability to carry more than 600 passengers, it should really have been no surprise that she dwarfed her fellow craft.
Tenby's inshore lifeboat stood by as crowds poured on and off Waverley.
Those who arrived in the resort had been aboard for up to seven hours, sailing over from Penarth, via Clevedon, on one of Waverley's final cruises on her June agenda for thre Bristol Channel.
"It was a brilliant crossing," said one elderly lady, scurrying to catch one of the buses that were laid on to transport passengers back to south Wales.
"The weather was lovely, and everybody was so friendly." she said.
From Tenby, the Waverley made her way round to Milford Haven, from where tomorrow, Sunday June 18, she will be embarking on two cruises, taking in Skomer, Skokholm, Ramsey and Caldey and the south Pembrokeshire coast.
