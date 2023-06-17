After a dull morning with hints of rain, the sun appeared and Carmarthen Bay was blue and sparkling by the time the world's last sea-going paddle steamer, Waverley, appeared over a hazy horizon.

Waverley dwarfs her maritime companions in Tenby harbour, in a sight which hasn't been seen for over 30 years. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

It was more than 30 years since Waverley last graced Tenby with her presence.

Pleasure craft scurried round the magnificent Waverley as she sailed on her way. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

And every vantage point was lined with people keen to get their first - or another - glimpse of the iconic red, white and black funnels on the vessel that has become a national treasure.

Tenby's mayor, Dai Morgan, and Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, were all aboard for the voyage round to Milford Haven. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Pleasure craft sailed out to escort Waverley into Tenby harbour, where she moored majestically at the end of the pier.

Members of Tenby Male Choir were amongst those boarding and were looking forward to belting out a few maritime-themed songs on the voyage. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

With her capability to carry more than 600 passengers, it should really have been no surprise that she dwarfed her fellow craft.

Tenby's inshore lifeboat stood by as crowds poured on and off Waverley.

Tenby's inshore lifeboat stood by as passengers disembarked and embarked. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Those who arrived in the resort had been aboard for up to seven hours, sailing over from Penarth, via Clevedon, on one of Waverley's final cruises on her June agenda for thre Bristol Channel.

There was an orderly two-way queue as the speedy change-over of passengers took place.er of pa (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"It was a brilliant crossing," said one elderly lady, scurrying to catch one of the buses that were laid on to transport passengers back to south Wales.

"The weather was lovely, and everybody was so friendly." she said.

A quick meet and greet with the captain..... (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

From Tenby, the Waverley made her way round to Milford Haven, from where tomorrow, Sunday June 18, she will be embarking on two cruises, taking in Skomer, Skokholm, Ramsey and Caldey and the south Pembrokeshire coast.

...and then she was on her way. Until the next time, Waverley! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)