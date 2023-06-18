If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Elite, three years old, female, Cockapoo – in foster in Chepstow.

Elite is a beautiful gentle girl who’s confidence in people is growing every day to the point where she’s now coming up to you to be asked for a fuss.

Elite enjoys spending her evenings sitting by her fosterer on the sofa and having tasty treats.

Elite is easy to handle and has been very good in the car but does need to be lifted in and out at the moment.

She is learning to walk on a harness/lead.

She finds surroundings outside of the house quite scary but with time and gentle introduction in quiet calm places her confidence should continue to grow.

Elite will need a resident dog in her new home to help her continue to thrive. She is housetrained.

Pommy, four months old, male, Cavachon.

Pommy is super sweet. He came from a breeder to find a loving home.

He is a little shy at the moment as everything is new to him and finds a lot of comfort with his kennel friends.

He will need a resident dog who won’t mind a puppy bouncing around to help him settle into his new life.

He will need time to settle into his home and help from his adopters to learn new skills such as housetraining and how to walk on a harness/lead.

Pommy will need a calm quiet home with a patient adopter who understands he needs.

Pongo, three months old, male, Whippet cross.

Pongo is a well socialised little boy who has come to us with his siblings as an unsold litter.

He is the only boy in the litter and the most laid back out of all of them.

Pongo literally melts into your arms when you give him a fuss and is going to be someone’s special boy.

He is a well-rounded puppy who will fit into almost any home.

Pongo can be homed with a resident dog as long as they don’t mind a bouncy puppy still learning his manners.

In the right home Pongo can be an only dog as long as he can still socialise with other dogs and the adopter is around most of the day to keep him entertained.

Pongo will need to learn housetraining and lead walking but it shouldn’t take him long to get the hang of this.

Pongo is an absolute joy to be around and will make a family very happy and fulfilled.

Foxy, four months old, female, Collie.

Foxy is a stunning happy girl who has come to us from a home through no fault of her own.

She is an energetic girl who is full of fun and is very inquisitive and can't wait to be back in a home.

She needs an active home where she can go on lots of adventures and be provided enrichment throughout the day to keep her busy.

She can live with dog-savvy children and can be an only dog in the right home where someone is home most of the day.

Foxy is your typical energetic collie pup who needs to be entertained and trained through lots of positive reinforcement to grow up to be a well rounded girl.

Foxy needs to go to a home with an active lifestyle and be part of all of your adventures while learning how to settle and relax in the house.

Abby, six years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Lovely Abby is a shy girl who has come from her breeder to find a loving home.

She isn’t used to being handled yet and while she does allow us to pick her up, she isn’t enjoying it yet but with some practice she will soon get the hang of it.

She is much happier with other dogs and will want a kind resident dog to snuggle with and lend her some much needed confidence.

She will need to learn home skills such as house training and how to walk on a lead.

She will need a quiet home with a patient adopter who understand that she needs some time to adjust to her new way of life but in time she is going to love it.