The all-weather lifeboat, Haydn Miller, was out on exercise with the inshore craft, Kathleen Ann, at 5.30pm when it was diverted to Freshwater East after a report of four boys cut off by the incoming tide.

The lifeboat quickly made the eight-mile journey and the crew spotted the boys about ten feet up the cliff near the beach.

The inshore lifeboat crew had a great view of Waverley as they escorted her out of Tenby. (Image: Tenby RNLI)

The Y-boat was launched and due to the swell going into the rocks, picked each of them off one by one, before dropping them aboard the Haydn Miller, where they were assessed and warmed up.

The youngsters were then dropped back ashore by the Y-boat, where they were met by members of Tenby and St Govan’s coastguard teams.

The lifeboat was then stood down to return to Tenby.

The inshore lifeboat was also diverted from its exercise after a report that two people were cut off by the tide at Amroth.

The lifeboat was soon on scene and located the people, who confirmed that they were local and had allowed themselves to get cut off so that they could fish.

With the helmsman happy that they were in no danger, the lifeboat returned to station.

The inshore lifeboat was just back in time to escort the historic paddle-steamer on her way around to Milford Haven. (Image: Tenby RNLI)

“We got back to Tenby just in time to escort the paddle steamer Waverley out of Tenby after its first visit in 30 years,” said a Tenby RNLI spokesman.”Great sight, and we hope to see it back next year!"