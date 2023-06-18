The iconic vessel had a wonderful welcome to the county yesterday, Saturday June 17, when she sailed into Tenby for the first time in more than 30 years.

More than 600 passengers boarded the Waverley for a sell-out cruise around the coast to Milford Haven, where she berthed at the lock entrance adjacent to Mackerel Quay, Milford Haven at around 9pm.

Waverley is pictured in the calm waters of Milford Haven as she sailed in from Tenby yesterday, Saturday June 17. (Image: Jason Davies, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

This morning, Waverley will leave Milford Haven at 11am for a cruise in St Bride’s Bay and around the islands of Skokholm, Skomer and Ramsey, returning by 4pm.

More than 600 passengers were on board Waverley as she arrived in Milford Haven ahead of today's sailings. (Image: Mike Graham, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Her final Pembrokeshire cruise will be between 5.30pm and 9pm, taking in the coastal scenery of south Pembrokeshire, including St Govan’s Head and round Caldey Island.

Both the Milford Haven cruises have also sold out, testament to the popularity of the Waverley, which has had a busy couple of weeks sailing in the Bristol Channel.

Built in 1946 and subsequently purchased for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, Waverley has had £60m spent on her restoration and upkeep.

Following her Pembrokeshire visit, she will head up the Welsh coast for two days of cruises from Liverpool and Llandudno.