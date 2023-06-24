It’s a unique and tidy setting, with shops, restaurants, cafes, galleries and water sport activities placed together around the calming environs of the marina.

Imagine it, you stay at a hotel run by one of the most prestigious hoteliers in Wales, feasting on award-winning seafood dishes, while browsing the galleries and bars that sit metres from the gently bobbing boats of the marina, and chuck in a bit of paddle boarding for some adventure (we suggest the paddleboarding BEFORE stuffing yourself silly in the Ty Hotel).

That’s what we – my friend and I - did, being warmly welcomed at the Celtic Collections’ latest venue, the Ty Hotel, where we stayed in one of the stunning fourth floor rooms, with an incredible vista across the Marina and out over Scotch Bay.

After a glass of wine on the balcony in barmy 20 degree heat we browsed the shops of the marina and met up with the local businesses owners.

There's a good mix of shops including handmade chocolates, art and crafts, clothing boutiques, sweet shops and cafes.

We stopped by to chat to the lovely Shan about her beautiful hand painted glassware at the Cheeky Sheep. She said the Waterfront was a great location for her store and she welcomed the improving developments.

We also popped in to see Sandra at Trwffl, where we were given samples of her delicious handmade truffles and chocolate delights. All made on-site using Belgian chocolate and locally sourced ingredients for the flavourings.

Dinner that evening was at the Ty Hotel at its restaurant ‘dulse’ to sample a selection of outstanding dishes created by Simon Crockford and the team.

Starters included pork belly along with the exceptional, and we mean exceptional, smoked haddock, sweetcorn and cockle chowder.

We went for the delicious pan-roasted cod for main and a lamb, anchovies and feta dish – yes, you read that right – try it because for some reason it worked!

Pudding was chocolate brownie and ice-cream and a flaming crème brulée that would have made a Viking funeral pyre proud. After checking we still had eyebrows, we rolled to the lift to our room to enjoy an aperitif on the balcony, overlooking the twinkling lights of the marina and the mysterious industry city that is Valero imposing on Pembrokeshire in the distance.

The next day, after the best sleep we’d had in a long time, we woke to some wet weather, but there was still plenty to do.

After a full English buffet breakfast at the hotel we sauntered around the shops, before visiting Milford Haven Museum. The museum takes you back to the Bronze Age with an amazing recent discovery before exploring the whaling and fishing industries. You’re then brought back to the 21st century by looking at the role Milford Haven plays in supporting the world's energy demands. The museum is run by volunteers and is open from Easter until the end of October.

We also paid Tim Arthur a visit at the Waterfront Gallery. Housed in the Old Sail Loft, the gallery resides in the same building which previously serviced the Nantucket Whaling ships. Tim showed us around the gallery, which showcases a permanent selection of their regular exhibitors alongside a dynamic programme of exhibitions throughout the year, including high profile and international art competition ‘Wales Contemporary’.

Much of the contemporary work displayed includes all different styles and mediums such as fine art, mixed media, sculpture, photography, ceramics, papier-mâché, jewellery, glass, bronze, metal and woodwork.

The damp weather soon disappeared so it was time to turn to something a little bit more adventurous, with Milford Beach Activity Centre located conveniently at the end of the marina, it was the perfect place to get in some water activities.

The brilliant Chris Powles, Sam Lingwood and Michael Naylor took care of us for the morning.

The centre is excellently equipped with functional changing rooms, and wetsuits and wet shoes for hire – they even have waterproof pouches for your mobile phones if you want to take snaps on the water.

It was Chris who took us kayaking, to Castle Pill, which, in the lush green pastures of Pembrokeshire in mid-summer bloom, at times you could almost imagine being lost in the tropics of the Amazon.

Then it was the fun part – paddleboarding. Chris explained you have to be willing to get wet to go paddleboarding, but with Chris’ excellent instruction we were able to paddle while standing up. And although all we could manage was to go in a circle, it was exhilarating.

After drying and changing you walk across the road, where we suggest the Harbour Master for a pint on the balcony where once again you get to sit and admire the stunning views.

Dinner was at Stack'D By Sand & Stone, the latest burger joint on the waterfront doing exactly what it says on the neon signs – giving you stacked “dirty” burgers.

Try their cheeseburger chips. If you can manage to finish them, along with the double beef, tomatoes, gherkins, sweet peppers, onions, mustard and relish ‘Chi Burger’, you’re doing well.

Milford Waterfront already has a lot to offer, and a lot to expand on. There are plans to develop the fish processing yards on the far side into more family fun, which would make for a bigger and better venue.

The Port’s hospitality and tourism operations saw record numbers last year, particulary with the opening of the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront in April 2022.

Like a lot of things in Pembrokeshire, the hotel is an enigma, and while I wasn't sure that it would initially suit this setting - it works!

While the stay was short, it was a piece of heaven and a two-night break we’ll never forget.

But hurry to book, because if it keeps going in the direction it is, Milford Waterfront is going to transform into a busy UK stay-at-home holiday destination.

For more information about Milford Waterfront, visit milfordwaterfront.co.uk

To book a room or a floatel at Ty Milford Waterfront, visit ty-hotels.com