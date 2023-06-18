Waverley had been on the water since 11am for an island cruise, and was on her return when a male passenger was taken ill as the vessel approached Angle.

Emergency calls were made by the Waverley crew and the Angle RNLI lifeboat was immediately launched.

On reaching Waverley, lifeboat crew members went on board to assess the patient’s condition.

It is understood that they remained with him as Waverley continued her voyage towards Milford Haven. The lifeboat continued to sail alongside her.

Angle Lifeboat assists The Waverley into Milford Haven (Image: Western Telegraph)

Upon reaching the port they were met by a team of coastguards who climbed on board to assist with removing the patient from the paddle steamer.

He was carried out by stretcher, placed in a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Coastguards help to assist the patient off The Waverley (Image: Western Telegraph)

A spokesman for Milford Haven Port Authority praised the response of the lifeboat crew, coastguards and paramedics.

He said: “The emergency teams have done exceptionally well this afternoon, considering the number of people who were on board Waverley, as well as all the several hundred members of the public who turned up to watch its arrival.”

“Angle Lifeboat, the coastguards and the paramedics team have all pulled together in an exemplary way.”

More than 600 passengers were on board Waverley today as she sailed around the islands of Skokholm, Skomer, and Ramsey.

She is currently carrying passengers on an evening cruise from Milford Haven around Caldey Island and along the Pembrokeshire coast.

Yesterday, she was welcomed into Tenby for the first time in more than 30 years.

She will leave Milford Haven on Monday bound for two days of excursions from Liverpool and Llandudno.