Tom Owen, 49, from Haverfordwest joined the RNLI last summer as a lifeguard in north Pembrokeshire, with his son Cai, 16 following in his footsteps in joining the team this season.

Tom, whose interests outside work mainly include surfing and cycling, is the most senior lifeguard in north Pembrokeshire’s team.

"The seed was sown when in school I completed the old bronze medallion lifesaving award," he said.

"I then had the opportunity to work as a beach lifeguard for the local council during my summer holidays.

"My interest grew whilst in Australia, so I spent a couple of summers out there volunteering mainly for surf lifesaving clubs.

"Joining the RNLI has always appealed to me and once my children were old enough, I took the opportunity to give it a go."

Tom and Cai Owen have joined the Pembrokeshire Lifeguards (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

He added: "I’ve always enjoyed working in a team who share the same goals and work ethic. Even despite the 30-year age gap between most, I don’t feel out of place.

"I joined the team in 2022, it’s great to be outside on local beaches where I grew up. It’s hugely satisfying knowing I’m helping to provide a safe place for all to use."

Tom said he was excited for his son Cai to join the team.

"I’m proud of him for smashing his fitness tests and I’m looking forward to working alongside him," he said.

"Hopefully, we’ll get a shift together on Father’s Day! It’ll be nice to spend time together before he grows up completely.

"I hope other people of my age see that lifeguarding isn’t just for youngsters. If you’re still fit and healthy give it a go, you won’t regret it."

Tom and Cai Owen will be spending Father's Day on Broad Haven beach (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)

Cai, who will be starting with the RNLI in next week, said: "I’m really looking forward to my first shift at the beach.

"It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years as I’ve always been a keen swimmer and surfer.

"I’ve enjoyed training and competing with Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club as a junior and now senior. This has given me the skills and familiarised me with the lifesaving environment.

"I’ve just finished my first year of sixth form. Outside of school I spend my time chasing the surf and going to the gym.

"I’m looking forward to getting experience on the beaches and getting my uniform. It’s going to be fun working with Dad."

I'm looking forward to working alongside him, said Tom. (Image: RNLI/Anya Walton)