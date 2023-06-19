The event had additional prestige this year as it was one of Dyfed Golf Union’s Junior Order of Merit events.

The golf course was in superb condition, set up for challenging, but fair, competition for the 35 young participants.

Huw Jones, Haverfordwest’s junior organiser, said the event was “the icing on the cake for the junior section of the club”.

The club has seen a massive resurgence in junior golf., with over 20 youngsters coming through the New to Golf programme already this year, with another running from late June.

This success has been attributed to good teamwork and its outreach to local schools.

The club has also secured a grant from Sports Wales to create a three bay outdoor practice area, which will be in use before the end of the summer.

The day’s competition was played in the best sporting spirit, and although not everyone could win a prize, all who played were winners.

There were some truly exceptional performances, none more so than Dion Regan of Cilgwyn GC, returning a wonderful gross 71.

The talented young golfers at the Haverfordwest Junior Open (Image: Mike Thomas)

Haverfordwest Junior Open 2023 Results

Girls' Stableford (handicaps 36.1 to 54): Winner Mared Jones, Cardigan GC 26 points.

Girls' Medal (handicaps 0 to 36.0): 1st gross Jemma Land-Lal, Tenby GC 81. 1st nett Lacey Rees, Garnant Park GC 72.

Boys' Stableford (handicaps 25.1 to 54): Winner Ned Rees-Wigmore Milford Haven GC 48 point.

Boys' Medal (handicaps +2 to 24) 1st Gross Dion Regan, Cilgwyn GC 71; 1st Nett Osian Millichip, Haverfordwest GC 70; 2nd Nett Lucas Aldred, Milford GC 72.