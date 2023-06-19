She will join a team of nine world-class athletes in with a shot of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

A silver medallist at the Rio Paralympics, Jodie, 29, was born with a condition called Brachysyndactyly, and has a shortened left arm, underdeveloped left shoulder, no fingers and half a thumb on her left hand.

She was the first person with such a disability to attempt archery, and after taking up the sport in 2008, she has worked extensively with her father to develop a way to shoot that allows her to grip the bow.

Her hard work has seen her achieve some amazing results including, winning silver at the Rio Paralympics Games in the Compound Mixed team event, where she was partnered with John Stubbs.

With this impressive track record and determination, Jodie is a favourite for a place on the 2024 Paralympic squad.

The former law school student won gold as part of the women’s doubles team at the European Para Cup in May, which was her first international competition since becoming a mum last year.

Jodie Grinham with her 2016 Paralympic silver medal (Image: Creative Commons)

The team will depart for the World Championships in Pilzen, Czech Republic next month, which will serve as the first opportunity for the athletes to secure quota spots for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

They will then return to the UK for a short period of time before heading out to the European Championships from 14-20 August.

Para Programme Manager Rachel Bayley said: “Congratulations to all of the athletes selected to represent Great Britain at the forthcoming World and European Championships.

"There has been a huge amount of effort and hard work over the last 12 months, into simply being selected, and for that they should be congratulated. We now sharpen our focus and look forward to the challenge.”