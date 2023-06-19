Morgan Ralph, 38, had spent the night of June 13 drinking at a pub in Pembroke Dock.

As he made his way to his home in Main Street, Pembroke, he saw an incident taking place at a filling station forecourt which was being attended by police officers.

Ralph then walked up to the officers and his behaviour, stated Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, became ‘aggressive and confrontational’.

“He was placed inside a cage in a police van and started headbutting it and spitting blood and saliva onto it, with the result that the cage had to be professionally cleaned,” Ms Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He continued with this behaviour, telling one of the officers that he was going to smash his leg. He then spat at the officer and the spit went into the officer’s mouth, eyes and nose.”

Ms Vaughan said that as a result of the spitting, the police officer had to receive medical testing.

“He said he wanted to have me and was attempting to bite me,” the officer said in a victim impact statement that was read out to the court.

“He then spat at me and made direct contact with my face, going into my eyes, my mouth and my nose.”

Ralph pleaded guilty to assaulting the police officer and to damaging the police cage by spitting. He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This was a very serious and unpleasant incident which crosses the custody level,” he said.

“But my client has issues with alcohol consumption and anger, and wants an opportunity to work with the probation service to address these problems.”

Mr Lloyd said that Ralph has no recollection of the incident on June 13 as a result of the amount he had drunk.

After considering an all-options probation report, magistrates chose to follow the recommendation of the probation service and sentenced Ralph to an 18 month community order.

During this period he will be tagged for an Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Requirement which will remain in force for 120 days.

He must also carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer and an additional £50 compensation for the cleaning costs of the police van.

He must also pay £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge.